Windy Weekend Ahead

Friday is going to be the day to enjoy some time outside, because Saturday could get a bit messy. For today, expect highs in the upper 60s across much of the area, with winds out of the southwest at about 15 mph with partly cloudy skies. This is all happening ahead of a system that is expected to bring light showers to weak thunderstorms to the eastern portions of the area overnight. As the system passes over, our winds will turn out of the north across the area at 25-35 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. As the system moves out, it’ll wipe out any upper-level moisture, clearing our skies from Saturday on through Sunday. Thankfully as the system moves out winds will die down as well.