State health officials reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Eastern New Mexico counties today.
The report shows 13 new cases in Curry County, one case in Quay County and eight in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.
Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 171,719 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 556 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 7,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,709
Quay County: 396
Roosevelt County: 1,751
Union County: 209
There have been 118 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 59
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 44
Union County: 7
There are 47,538 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,566
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,631
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,410
Randall County: 15,681
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 45,908 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,470
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,681
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 14,905
Randall County: 13,869
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,167 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 61
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 45
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 360
Randall County: 241
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 357
Cimarron County: 116
Texas County: 3,273
There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 335
Cimarron: 107
Texas County: 3,125
There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 4
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 19
