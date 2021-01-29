State health officials reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 8:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 13 new cases in Curry County, one case in Quay County and eight in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.

Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 171,719 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 556 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 7,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,709

Quay County: 396

Roosevelt County: 1,751

Union County: 209

There have been 118 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 59

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 44

Union County: 7

There are 47,538 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,566

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,631

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,410

Randall County: 15,681

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 45,908 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,470

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,681

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 14,905

Randall County: 13,869

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,167 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 61

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 45

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 360

Randall County: 241

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 357

Cimarron County: 116

Texas County: 3,273

There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 335

Cimarron: 107

Texas County: 3,125

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 19

