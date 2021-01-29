Roosevelt County offices will open to public due to decrease of positive cases

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County has seen a drastic decrease of COVID-19 cases within the County, with the most recent data reflecting an 8.64 percent test positivity rate over the most the most recent two week period.
In light of these improved numbers, County offices will be opening to the public for in-person services on Monday, Feb 1.
County personnel will provide services to the public in person, and will continue to offer services electronically, by phone or by appointment as needed by our residents.
“The Treasurer’s Office understands the frustration that “closed to the public” has put on our residents as does all our County offices,” noted County Treasurer Layle Sanchez. “The County is eager to reopen so we can better serve our friends and neighbors.”
Roosevelt County lobbies will reopen to the public Feb 1, during regular business hours and will be following the required NM Department of Health COVID Safe Practices.
