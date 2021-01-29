GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares Amarillo’s COVID-19 vaccine success story

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Raul Valdez came home to Hereford today. The homecoming marks the end of an incredible journey and what the family considers to be an absolute miracle.
Raul was in the hospital for 86 days due to COVID-19 and the family was informed that he was on the brink of death several times.
The fact that he survived and is back home is a triumphal story in the midst of this devastating pandemic.
Here’s some more good news. Right now in our city, there’s a massive effort underway to prevent those life threatening struggles like Raul’s for other people in the future.
The Amarillo COVID-19 vaccination clinic is functioning marvelously, and is a resource for our area that is not being found in other cities and regions of the United States.
”We have been so blessed, we’re so fortunate to have, you know, vaccine allocated to our community,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Public Health Department for the City of Amarillo.
Word has apparently gotten out about the availability and efficiency of our system which some say is one of the leaders in the nation.
“They are all hearing about Amarillo, and how great of a job we’re doing here and so obviously all over the panhandle, all over the state, and some people even coming from out of state to come here to Amarillo to come in our shot,” said Holly Johnson.
Those working our clinic and tending to those receiving the vaccine consider this a mission to spread some much needed hope.
“It’s a really hopeful mindset, we love helping people and serving people and so it’s a really servant minded group,” said Casie.
“Ability to help the community and getting this vaccine out, hearing the stories from everyone about why they’re so excited to get this vaccine. The return to lifestyle that they’ve all been looking for has been very very rewarding,” said Holly.
Those receiving the vaccine are overwhelmingly impressed with the system and grateful to those working to help them.
“I was impressed. Everybody was very efficient, professional, very safety conscious and it didn’t take that long,” said Judy West.
“Oh fantastic, friendly, they would talk to ya, they were great. Very helpful, informative,” said Cheryl Thurman.
I asked if they were getting some feedback for what they were doing.
“So far we’re getting 4.7 out of five stars, and that is just phenomenal,” said Casie.
Experts believe this is already a turning point for our community.
“We have tools in our toolbox in the fight against COVID, masking, social distancing, hand washing, staying home when we’re sick but when we add vaccination when we add the vaccination of our entire community. Man, that is just going to really push us over the edge in the fight against COVID,” said Casie.
Experts tell us that there’s light at the end of the tunnel that we can move beyond the pandemic and get back to normal. And we have compassionate dedicated people right here in Amarillo to help us get there.
