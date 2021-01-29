Firefighters struggle to extinguish fires in hoarded homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a Thursday fire damaged a home on Englewood Drive, firefighters said the site was difficult to search due to a large number of contents within the home.
Thankfully, all residents were found safe and uninjured, but this issue is a common obstacle for area firefighters.
Amarillo Fire Department said homes with a large content of items are extremely dangerous, and the higher amount of synthetic materials in a home, the faster an entire room can catch fire.
“When you have these high contents fires, essentially you’re raising the floor higher and closer to the ceiling. So things catch fire easier, faster,” explained Cody Snyder, public information officer for AFD. “When we go in, our number one priority is life safety. Our number one priority is to make sure anybody who might have been in that house is out. That is very difficult when the house is heavily cluttered.”
Cluttered homes are difficult for firefighters to navigate.
Unable to open doors or access bedrooms, firefighters may not find all residents in time.
“Our typical response time is four to eight minutes. Houses are flashing from three to five minutes. You add all these furnishings, all the clutter, and it’s even faster,” explained Snyder. “Plus when we get in there, it blocks exits for us. We can’t get in [and] we can’t get out. We can’t get into bedrooms where we need to look for people.”
He said more items typically mean more weight on wires, space heaters, and other electric items that may overheat and catch fire.
If a loved one struggles with excessive clutter or hoarding, professionals suggest an empathetic and patient approach to addressing the issue.
“Taking their stuff without their permission is definitely going to make it worse because not only will they feel anger and betrayal towards you, but they will also potentially want to get more stuff,” explained Jacqueline Flynt, an Amarillo licensed professional counselor. “Talk to them, especially about how their life might be different if they weren’t engaging in these behaviors [and] if they weren’t keeping all of this stuff... how it would keep them more safe.”
However, Flynt says this type of compulsion disorder can take months or even years to fix.
“Be patient with them. Give them the time to come to these realizations themselves,” explained Flynt. “Because, like with anything, we can’t force anyone to do anything they don’t want to do. Point them in the right direction but be patient and let them come around in their own time.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.