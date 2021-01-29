DPS trooper finds 150 pounds of THC wax during Wheeler County traffic stop

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper found 150 pounds of THC wax during a traffic stop in Wheeler County on Wednesday.
Around 3:45 p.m., the trooper stopped a car on I-40 near Shamrock for a traffic violation.
DPS officials say the trooper found five boxes containing multiple jars of THC wax inside the car.
The driver, identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Doggette from California, was arrested and booked into the Wheeler County Jail.
Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Hollywood, California to Oklahoma City.
