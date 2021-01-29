High level clouds have been streaming overhead today, but temperatures have still warmed further into the low 60s. A strong system will track through the area tonight bringing a brief chance for rain. Behind the system, some major wind will rip through our area tomorrow with winds gusting 50-60mph through the morning and then 30-40mph in the afternoon. Highs will reach near 60 tomorrow and then the upper 50s on Sunday with lighter winds.
Doppler Dave s Tracking Brutal Wind Tomorrow
KFDA Noon Weather 1/29