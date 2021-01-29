Deceased tiger from Amarillo Zoo now being used for cancer research

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many were saddened when longtime zoo resident Sabrina was humanely euthanized, earlier this month.
“There’s never a sad day with her,” said Berkeley Hilliard, zoo curator at Amarillo Zoo. “She was always playing with her sister, she was a great animal.”
The 16-year-old Bengal tiger had been battling health issues, including cancer.
Tissue samples from Sabrina are now being used for research that could improve the lives of other tigers.
“Personally, I have not seen our animals being used this way, but is really nice to know that there is people out there who want to save the species and wants to learn more about them,” said Hilliard.
Sabrina originally had two separate biopsies from the same skin tumor on her abdomen, which were diagnosed as two different neoplasms or tumors.
It is believed Sabrina’s cancer was a type of carcinoma that results in a loss of control of cellular life within the tissues, which causes rapid and abnormal growth.
The tests run on Sabrina will allow research facilities to identify the cell type causing her cancer.
“In general, there’s not much information on cancer in tigers,” said Morgan Matthews, DVM, veterinary pathologist at Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, Canyon.
This information can help determine how this particular cancer changes behaviors in different species including humans.
Sabrina would have been 17 years old on Jan 31.
At this time the zoo’s focus is to make sure Sabrina’s sister Savannah is taken care of and happy, they are also looking into different ways to get her companion.
