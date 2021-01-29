COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Dalhart this weekend

VIDEO: COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Dalhart this weekend
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:24 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

From 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., residents ages 65 and up can come get their vaccine.

From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the clinic is open to essential workers and the general public.

No appointment is needed. The clinic is first come, first served.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.