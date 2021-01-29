COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Dalhart this weekend

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public.
From 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., residents ages 65 and up can come get their vaccine.
From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the clinic is open to essential workers and the general public.
No appointment is needed. The clinic is first come, first served.
