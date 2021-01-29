Canyon ISD completing multiple different facilities during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is currently in the process of renovating and creating seven different facilities.
The construction is part of a $196 million bond passed in November of 2018 and could soon be coming to an end.
“Canyon ISD alone has seven projects that are going at this time. We have Randall east and west which will be Randall High and Randall Jr. High. We also have Heritage Hills Elementary, Spring Canyon Elementary, we have a maintenance facility we are working on and we are trying to complete the new Happy State Bank addition as well as West Plains High School,” said Heather Wilson, assistant superintendent of business and operations, Canyon ISD.
Seven projects in the works and almost all of them projected to be complete this year.
“We just want to create great opportunities for our kids in school buildings that have some space to allow for that ongoing growth that’s happening all across Canyon ISD,” said Darryl Flusche, superintendent, Canyon ISD.
New boundaries for the elementary schools and new high school have already been updated.
“With the opening of the new schools, we’ve already set the attendance boundaries so, we know for each school, which residents go to particular school buildings in Canyon ISD as we open the new schools,” said Flusche.
This means coming August, some elementary school students could be switching schools. Something that Flusche says can be scary for some students.
With a global pandemic, Flusche says a big fear was finishing construction on time.
“With these construction projects, the worry we had the most over time was some of the factories that supply the building materials, were they shutting down or were they going to have some significant delays,” asked Flusche.
Canyon ISD says construction and the district have not missed a beat.
“Right now, our elementary’s are on time, our high school is on time, as well is Randall is actually a little bit ahead of time,” said Wilson.
By August of 2022, all construction from the 2018 bond is projected to be complete.
This includes West Plains High School, a new high school northwest of Canyon.
