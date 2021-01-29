The Bridge to hold training on how to recognize, report child abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is offering in-person training for caregivers on how to spot and report child abuse.
“Recognizing, Responding, and Reporting Child Abuse Training” will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bridge, 804 Quail Creek Drive, on Tuesday.
The Bridge said the training is designed for caregivers such as school personnel, churches, youth-service organizations, daycare professionals, parents or others that care for children.
Participants will be provided with a certificate of completion towards state education requirements.
Those who want to participate must pre-register for the class.
For information on registration, call (806) 372-2873 or email jackie@bridgecac.org.
