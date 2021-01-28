Breezy and mild.

We will stay a little breezy overnight and with a few high clouds our lows will stay in the low to mid 30s. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon with a continued SW breeze but the real winds will hold of until early Saturday morning. W to NW winds of 25-35 mph with gusts over 50 mph will be common for the first half of the day Saturday with the winds dying down by late afternoon. Highs will still be in the low 60s with clearing skies. Sunday will be a little cooler but with a lot less wind.