Bethesda Outreach to distribute food boxes through drive-thru Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bethesda Outreach will distribute Tyson food boxes for free on Sunday.
Recipients will receive a 16-pound food box that includes four pounds of dry goods, six pounds of protein and six pounds of produce.
The group said anyone struggling with food insecurity is welcome to attend.
Distribution takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bethesda Outreach, 1101 Fritch Highway, on January 31.
To receive a food box, you must be present and present an ID.
Due to a limited supply, Bethesda Outreach does not allow participants to receive boxes on behalf of a friend or family members who is unable to attend.
To keep staff, volunteers and recipients safe, food boxes will be distributed through a drive-thru service.
High Plains Food Bank is partnering with the group for the distribution.
