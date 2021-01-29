Amarillo’s lower hospitalization rates provides more beds for severely ill patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severely ill patients from rural hospitals are receiving critical help faster with Amarillo’s larger hospitals now having more beds available.
Getting a severely ill patient the critical care, they need on a timely basis can be life or death.
For rural hospitals that sometimes don’t have an ICU or specialty physicians, that means transferring them to a larger hospital as soon as possible.
Several months ago, there weren’t a lot of options, and sometimes the worst happened.
“We did have a death because of a gallbladder rupture and in this day and age, you just don’t hear of that happening too often but we sadly could not get that gentleman transferred, we could not find a facility,” said Holly Holcomb, chief operating officer at Childress Regional Medical Center.
In November, rural hospitals in our area were searching from New Mexico to Colorado all the way to Oklahoma for available beds to provide the essential care these patients needed.
“Transferring a patient was almost impossible, every single transfer required at least 25 phone calls, trying to find a facility, who had a the capacity to take care of the patient and a bed available,” said Dr. Jeannie Rhodes, emergency medicine physician at Pampa Regional Medical Center.
While having to keep these patients in their center for days at a time, rural hospitals did whatever they could to treat their critically ill patients.
The Hereford Regional Medical Center performed a surgery they normally wouldn’t do to save someone’s life.
With air ambulances out of service some of the time, they started using their own ambulances to transfer patients on hour long trips all around the country.
With the hospitalization rates finally going down at, transferring finally became easier.
We have 51 positive patients in the hospital today, that’s the lowest number we’ve had since the first week of October, we went from the beginning of October to the second week of November we had the highest number in the hospital, we had a 130 plus COVID patients. from the second week of November, we’ve continued this decent down in terms of numbers,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Rhodes says the recent openings have made transferring critical patients’ 95 percent easier than in November.
“We’re no longer in the doors thinking every single transfer is going to take 25 phone calls, just get ready, it’s not like that anymore, thank you Jesus,” said Rhodes.
This has allowed rural hospitals to use more resources in their own community and open more hospital beds themselves.
