Amarillo health officials sees improvement on restaurants report card grade inspections

“The requirements that have come to the restaurant industry have been vast. I mean they change week to week. From Governor Abbott’s executive orders to his open Texas guideline documents to what we’ve done here at the city of Amarillo, they change constantly, we had to learn kind of quickly. The rules change really fast to go from that mind set to now we’ve got to think about more how to you know prevent people from coughing on each other and sneezing on each other. Have the face mask and the face shields and you have the separation and then you kind of have that mind set changed,” said Anthony Spanel, environmental health director for the City of Amarillo.