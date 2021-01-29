Amarillo health officials sees improvement on restaurants report card grade inspections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Health Officials are seeing a slight improvement in report card grade inspections from Amarillo restaurants compared to pre-pandemic.
Health inspectors from the City of Amarillo say they believe this is because Amarillo restaurants have been taking extra precautions and have been more diligent in cleaning because of the high consequences of having a COVID-19 outbreak in their facility, like having to shut down for two weeks.
“It was kind of hard I mean because we get emails from the city, you know with the changes and so forth and so, we had to go like back and forth. But hey, if that’s what we have to do to make sure everybody is safe, then we didn’t have a problem with it at all,” said Sheree Wilson, part owner of Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering.
City health officials say guidelines changed every week throughout the pandemic and restaurants were expected to adapt quickly to the changes and added criteria, like removing condiments from the table, constant change in occupancy rates, taking temperatures at the door and much more.
“The requirements that have come to the restaurant industry have been vast. I mean they change week to week. From Governor Abbott’s executive orders to his open Texas guideline documents to what we’ve done here at the city of Amarillo, they change constantly, we had to learn kind of quickly. The rules change really fast to go from that mind set to now we’ve got to think about more how to you know prevent people from coughing on each other and sneezing on each other. Have the face mask and the face shields and you have the separation and then you kind of have that mind set changed,” said Anthony Spanel, environmental health director for the City of Amarillo.
The city suspects as the pandemic starts to wind-down the restrictions and guidelines will slowly decrease, for example high touch surface cleaning every 2 to 4 hours will likely back off overtime.Amarillo City
“At first it was kind of challenging, but we got over it. Like going from 25 percent and then back up to 50 percent and then back down to 25 percent and so, now we’re at 50,” said Wilson.
Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering added extra precautions like serving people their drinks so, they don’t touch machines, providing hand sanitizer and masks to customers when they walk in.
They are also taking advantage of their curbside to go window.
“It think, the people understand the gravity of what we’re dealing with here. If I had to say there was a change, I would say there was a slight increase in scores, so people doing better slightly,” said Spanel.
Spanel also says many restaurants moved to outdoor seating earlier in the pandemic.
They also saw a lot more to go order partnerships with apps like Uber Eats and Door Dash.
You can see updates of restaurant report card inspection grades on the city’s website.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.