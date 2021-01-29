Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 29 shows 42 new cases, 155 recoveries, 10 deaths, 13.87% hospitalization rate

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 2:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,593 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 42 new cases, 155 recoveries, and 10 deaths.

The report shows six deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.

There are now 16,428 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 15,705 in Randall County.

28,929 people have recovered and 611 have died.

There are 10 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 13.87 percent.

Amarillo Update 1/29 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 47,594 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,569

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,642

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,428

Randall County: 15,705

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 46,066 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,470

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,684

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 14,966

Randall County: 13,963

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,178 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 61

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 46

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 366

Randall County: 245

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 357

Cimarron County: 116

Texas County: 3,273

There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 335

Cimarron: 107

Texas County: 3,125

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 19

There are 7,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,709

Quay County: 396

Roosevelt County: 1,751

Union County: 209

There have been 118 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 59

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 44

Union County: 7

