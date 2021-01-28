Xcel Energy reminds customers of solar energy opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy wants to remind customers to think about installing solar panels in their homes.
According to a news release, the company says before finalizing a deal, Texas customers should find out what policies apply concerning hooking up their home panels to the grid.
The company says making sure the equipment is compatible to Xcel’s service is important.
Customers should also find out how much the company will pay for excess electricity and what the costs are for a special meter.
To learn more about installing solar panels in your home, call (806) 378-2165.
