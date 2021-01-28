The Warming Trend Begins

Sunshine and almost spring-like temperatures are working their way into the forecast for us for the second half of the week. We’ll be kicking things off today with partly cloudy skies and a high of 56 degrees for much of the area. One downside, however, will be winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph, but at the same time, that’s what is sweeping in this warmer air. We’re still tracking possible rain chances in the east for late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 60s for each day.