Tracking warmer weather

We will have another cold night but a few warmer days are ahead. SW winds will be on the increase during the overnight hours and will pick up even more for a windy Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 50s with high clouds and SW winds gusting over 30 mph. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 60s but we will still have the wind and high clouds. The weekend will start off windy with a slight chance for showers in the far eastern panhandle. Sunday will be a bit cooler but still nice.