5 Texas counties under ‘State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program’ to receive COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the launch of a program looking to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to underserved areas throughout the state.
The program called the ‘State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program’ is starting with five counties but is expected to grow to other communities as more vaccine becomes available.
Most of the counties chosen in this initial phase don’t have vaccine providers, which is why the program was created to serve these hard to reach areas.
Here in the panhandle, Sherman County is one of the five chosen.
“You probably are aware that we are in week seven of vaccine availability in Texas and this week is the first time that we have been able to vaccinate people in Sherman county,” said Sherman County Judge, Terri Beth Carter “So, week seven we’re just now getting it because we are so remote.”
She adds the state must have realized there was a need in Sherman County because just yesterday, the agency handling the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, reached out to her about being part of it.
Knowing it took them seven weeks to get 100 doses allocated, she immediately said yes.
Although residents do have the option to get the vaccine at one of the hubs in the panhandle, the nearest hub to Sherman is Dallam County and Carter says it is still a drive away.
“We have a lot of senior citizens that don’t have the travel options that other people do. We don’t want to make them feel that they have to go to neighboring towns or even Amarillo to go get a vaccine when that is a challenge for them.
According to Census data, Sherman county has a population of about 3,000 people, with 15 percent of them being over the age of 65.
At the moment, counties a part of this vaccine program will be allocated 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. This means Sherman will have the 100 they received earlier this week and another 100 through this program.
Carter expressed gratitude for the allocations coming and says because the amount is still limited, they will be reserved for Sherman County residents.
“The state mobile vaccine pilot program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Texas Governor, Greg Abbott
The national guard will be leading this effort to vaccinate those who fall under the phase 1A and 1B categories.
Carter expects to begin vaccinations Thursday, when the national guard members are scheduled to arrive.
The county will work to get the information needed to eligible residents.
