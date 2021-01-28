Person injured after being struck by vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard near Tennessee Street this morning.
Police said a person was crossing the roadway while pushing a bike when they were struck by a westbound vehicle.
The person received serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.
They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Westbound lanes of Amarillo Boulevard were closed while police investigated the incident, but are now open.
