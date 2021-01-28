Person injured after being struck by vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard

VIDEO: Person injured after being struck by vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard
By Bailie Myers | January 28, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 12:11 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard near Tennessee Street this morning.

Police said a person was crossing the roadway while pushing a bike when they were struck by a westbound vehicle.

The person received serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Westbound lanes of Amarillo Boulevard were closed while police investigated the incident, but are now open.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.