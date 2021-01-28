Fire at home in northeast Amarillo ruled accidental

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of a fire at a home in northeast Amarillo as accidental.
Crews responded around 6:48 a.m. to the fire near NE 24th Avenue and Englewood Drive.
Upon arrival, heavy fire was found on the inside and outside of the home.
The fire was considered under control just after 7:00 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Two dogs were reported missing but were found safe.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be a cigarette butt that was thrown out of a window and onto a couch placed on the porch.
The cause will be listed as accidental.
