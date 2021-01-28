Mobile Morgue soon leaving Amarillo as COVID-19 deaths decrease in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Mobile Morgue operations are coming to an end in Amarillo as COVID-19 deaths dramatically decrease all over the Texas Panhandle.
“We had three trailers at one point and they’ve taken away one of the morgue trailers and then the two that are left, we’re not using anymore,” said Candice Shafer, owner of Shafer Mortuary Services.
The units were requested back in November by Shafer through Texas emergency management officials.
Although the death rate has decreased, the mortuary’s refrigeration units are still busy due to the continuous backlog on cremations and COVID-19 deaths.
“We were so backed up with the cremations, plus the winter time is normally a little bit busier for funeral homes,” said Shafer. “We were pretty busy with normal winter time deaths that are typical for us plus, the COVID added to that and so, still a little backed up but not anything like last Thanksgiving.”
Others who have also seen fewer deaths, but continue to be busier than normal are funeral homes.
The demand for cremations were already growing prior to the pandemic but since then, it has accelerated.
“All of the data in our industry indicates that by 2035, which is just 15 years from now. A little bit less that the cremation rates are going to be about 75 percent,” said Morris Overstreet, president of Warford-Walker Mortuary Inc.
Cremations are less profitable for the industry and in the City of Amarillo most funeral homes don’t have their own crematory.
One of the mobile morgue units left will be picked up Friday or Monday and the other one on February 18.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.