VIDEO: Man wanted by Potter County officials for burglary and assault charges
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 12:08 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.

William Allen Gilmore is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation and assault of a family member by choking.

The 72-year-old is described as 6-foot-one, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 28, 2021

