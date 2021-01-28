Man wanted by Potter County officials for burglary and assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.
William Allen Gilmore is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation and assault of a family member by choking.
The 72-year-old is described as 6-foot-one, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
