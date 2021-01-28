Lone Star Ballet cancels annual Nutcracker performance due to COVID-19 restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet has decided to cancel their nutcracker performance after weeks of postponement.
“I hate it. This is the first time in all my years, that we’ve not been able to do Nutcracker,” said Roxann Seaton, professional dancer, instructor and Ballet Mistress for LSB. “Whether I was backstage or on stage, this is the first time ever...it’s difficult as a teacher to tell the kiddos.”
The cancellation comes as the Amarillo Civic Center remains closed to the public.
For the venue to open, the city has to be under a 15% hospitalization rate for seven days.
With Amarillo’s hospitalization rate currently at 17%, LSB decided the show could not go on as planned this year.
“We have to do seven days of 15%, and that puts us at three weeks until production and we move in about 10 days before. There’s no way the artistic or the production team could pull that off,” explained LSB Executive Director, Craig Henderson.
This decision came after weeks of moving forward with production, continuing rehearsals and making adjustments to make the performance possible.
“Even with the COVID restrictions and social distancing and the lesser audience we were going to have, we wanted to produce the show for the families that normally come across the tri-state region, and to honor all of the hard work the dancers and staff had done...we were waiting for the very last minute,” said Henderson. “Now, we wouldn’t have even three weeks [to prepare]. In essence, we had to shut down because the Civic Center is not open”
The ballet has now shifted focus to their April performance, ‘Time Steps.’
“We’re hitting the ground running now that we know for sure that we’re not going to do nutcracker,” said Seaton. “We’ve already got some of the sections started and even have a couple finished already. We’re hitting the ground running and are excited to get this one going and hopefully get it on stage.”
‘Time Steps’ features classic music from decades past, giving the audience a sense of nostalgic and transporting them back to times before the pandemic.
“It’s the perfect show to get everybody back in the rock ‘n roll mood,” said Henderson. “It’s song you know. It’s a show that several generations can relate to it and think... it brings back that feeling of the first time they heard that song. It’s very emotional but it’s a positive show.”
Between their ‘Time Steps’ performance, PPP loans, and help from both supporters and their families, LSB believes they can stay financially afloat.
‘Time Steps’ will be their first show since February 2020.
