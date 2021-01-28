Founder explains efforts to establish a new ‘Texas-centric’ political party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Former Republican candidate for Senate, Dwayne Stovall, joined the Chat to discuss his efforts to establish a new political party - the Texian Party.
“We wanted to get it down to the most basic fundamentalist principles that Texans all agree on,” said Stovall. “We wanted to create an option that gets away from the Marxists viewpoint of the Democratic party...and the aggressive, totalitarian viewpoint that the Republican party is on and get back to the idea that Texas is important.”
Stovall said the majority of Texans share similar beliefs on private property rights and the “value of life.”
“Texas has very specific and distinct history, cultural heritage that deserves to be protected,” he said. “This is very, very Texas-centric. It’s an opportunity to try and get this party established before the 2022 election so we can put truly principled individuals on the ballot.”
