Doppler Dave Tracks A Warm Up Tomorrow

Temperatures are up a bit more today in the 50s, but conditions are still a bit brisk due to winds in the 15-30mph range making it feel a little cool. High clouds are also hampering the sun, but no rain is expected today. After dropping to the freezing mark tonight, tomorrow looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs climb to the upper 60s. A brief chance for rain is possible tomorrow night and early Saturday with the wind machine kicking up early Saturday with gusts over 40mph.