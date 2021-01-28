Cells from former tiger housed at Amarillo Zoo to help cancer researchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tissues from a former tiger housed at the Amarillo Zoo will be used to help cancer researchers working in laboratories across the nation.
The 16-year-old tiger, Sabrina, was euthanized on January 8 after a battle with cancer.
She spent 10 years at the Amarillo zoo.
Now, the Amarillo Zoo says Sabrina’s legacy will live on as researchers use her cells to help other tigers.
“I don’t believe we have had this many labs interested in an animal,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Zoo Curator for the Amarillo Zoo. “A primary goal is always to help the survival of a species. The more information that research such as this can provide will help save and protect a species.”
Tissue samples from Sabrina’s body are being used for scientific research into the cancers she battled, including carcinoma. The cancer cells from Sabrina are being used at laboratories across the nation, including at Texas A&M University and Michigan State University.
The zoo said it is believed that her cancer was a type of carcinoma that results in loss of “control of cellular life within the tissues” which caused rapid and abnormal growth.
Tests run on the cells will allow research facilities to have data for comparison into cancer research for tigers.
“The research being done with Sabrina allows for more knowledge of her species and how we can help the species thrive,” Hilliard said. “Sabrina was a joy to have at our zoo for years. It is amazing to know that she is helping other tigers live a long and healthier life in the future.”
