Amarillo family asking for help from community after recently losing home to fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fire in Amarillo recently destroyed the home of the Martínez family. Now left with nothing, they are asking for help from the community.
For Martina Martínez, being a single mom is hard enough. Having a daughter in need of a heart transplant, a son in the marines, and having to care for a teenager, and now the loss of her house.
Last Wednesday, the Amarillo fire department was called to the home of the Martínez family near North Fairmont Street and West Amarillo Boulevard where a fire broke out.
The official cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a stove that was left on by Martínez’s 16-year-old son who was home alone at the time.
Martínez was in Georgia accompanying her 25-year-old daughter who was preparing for a heart transplant.
While hearing the news of the fire was devastating, her biggest concern was the safety of her son.
“I have no words to explain what I felt because this is the only thing I have, it is my children’s home and we lost everything,” said Martina Martínez, the mother of the family. “I just thank God that my son was not inside, because it could have started at night. Thank God it started when he was in school, so I was very nervous, but I was more nervous because of the emotional state of my son.”
“I don’t know, it was just a lot going through my mind, I couldn’t really like put a name to what I was feeling. It was just, I guess a lot of stress just thinking like, ‘What am I gonna do after it’,” said Michael Martínez, Martina’s 16-year-old son.
There were a few nights when the family didn’t know where they would have to take shelter or if they could eat.
Fortunately, their church provided them with some food and clothes and allowed them to stay for a couple of nights. Soon after, a neighbor offered them an empty house to stay in while they get back on their feet.
“Like, people would come and help clean, people were just there to talk to, others were just helping financially if they could,” said Michael.
As for the future, the family hopes to eventually rebuild their home.
“Just get what we need and be able to, I guess, establish again and be good,” said Michael.
“I don’t have time to work right now. I need to care for my family and my son is still very traumatized,” said Martina.
She says the biggest lesson she learned from this is not to get attached to material things.
“Life is most important, everything else can be replaced,” said Martina.
Martínez says she is grateful for any kind of help from the community whether that be furniture and money or advice and prayers.
The family has a goal to raise $25,000 with the hopes that it will be enough to begin the rebuilding process.
If you would like to help the Martínez family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page where they have been able to raise a little over $4,600.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.