Struggling to stay in business, Canyon restaurant still provides free meals for seniors.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The past year has not been easy for Vicky Tharpe, owner of The Family Soul Food Restaurant in Canyon.
“It has slowed down a whole lot , people are scared to get out,” said Tharpe.
Business has decrease 60 percent and she’s had to cut some hours. .
“It is pretty sad, I’m just glad that we’re able to be open,” said Chris Brackens, cook at The Family Soul Food Restaurant.
Even when there is not a lot of cash going in the cash register, plenty of heart continues to go out of the kitchen and into the community.
For the last seven months, Tharpe has been providing free meals for seniors, every Tuesday and Saturday.
“I have a passion for seniors,” said Tharpe.
Ken Smith drives from Amarillo twice a week just to take advantage of the meals.
“I live on disability and you know that’s it,” said Smith.
He has been taking advantage of the specials for the last six months, and says his favorite day are Tuesday’s because he gets to eat catfish.
“I’ll dream about the catfish I will get next Tuesday, that’s how good her catfish is,” said Smith.
Tharpe says the community has shown a lot of support by donating towards the senior meals, but even when they can’t she makes sure they get their meals.
“You don’t know, and a lot of their families don’t live here but somebody has to look out after them and so I took that as my job,” said Smith. “I can at least do twice a week, if I could do it more I would.”
Tharpe is hopeful that things will get better and on the days she’s not sure if she’ll make she leans on to her faith to move forward.
“God got us,” said Tharpe.
The Family Soul Food Restaurant open Monday through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information call, (806) 463-4686.
