Some COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ have difficulty returning to work

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lingering effects from COVID-19 are making it difficult for some people in our area to go back to work.
One Panhandle doctor says some people fighting COVID-19 have more damaged lungs than someone who has smoked for years.
“Due to just the sheer volume of patients we’re seeing with COVID, we are having our share of permanently lung damaged patients. So, of course there are some patients who do not survive. The damage is so severe, we’re not able to keep them alive, but then there are the people that make it through COVID with varying levels of damage,” said Kishore Yalamanchili, assistant professor of internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Yalamanchili says that the damage can vary from none at all to dying from lung disease.
Some of his patients are in between that range, experiencing difficulty breathing and low oxygen levels for months after their diagnosis.
“We’ve had some patients who are right on the edge, so severe, you’re essentially crippled. Everything else is functioning, but your lungs are just marginal, so a functional life is really problematic with that situation,” said Yalamanchili.
A functional life includes working, and some have had to give that up.
“If you type at a computer for a living, that’s very different than if you say work on houses for a living. We’ve had that situation where a person can’t return to a level of work because their breathing would not allow it again,” said Yalamanchili.
Yalamanchili says the majority of someone’s recovery happens in the first 12 weeks of fighting COVID-19.
If someone’s lungs don’t heal in that time, the damage could be enough to cause permanent scarring.
“Through no fault of your own, having any kind of permanent damage would be a very frustrating situation to be in,” said Yalamanchili.
