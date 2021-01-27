Skies Clearing

We’re currently tracking some early morning freezing fog for parts of the area as plenty of cold air is left over from yesterday’s snow system. Totals from around the area range only from a trace to a little over 1″ in the northern parts of the area. As we go throughout our Wednesday, skies will clear once the sun comes up, which will allow us to warm up into the 40s, with 50s down in the southwest, however winds wont’ be much of a concern out of the west to southwest at 5-10 mph. This will help kick off a warming trend that will see us reach up into the 50s and 60s as we head towards the weekend.