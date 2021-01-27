Officials: Woman wanted for probation violation on aggravated assault charge

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on a probation violation for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials said 31-year-old Jorden Blair Dixon is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Those with information on her location are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or for a cash reward, Amarillo Crime Stopper at (806) 374-4400.
