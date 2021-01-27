11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gray County

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 11:45 AM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new cases today.

There are now 1,621 total confirmed cases in Gray County.

The DSHS website shows an additional 253 probable cases.

The state reports an estimated 1,675 recoveries and 42 deaths.

That leaves an estimated 98 active cases.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

There are 46,378 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,566

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,631

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,308

Randall County: 15,572

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,643 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,470

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,675

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,757

Randall County: 13,646

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 992 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 61

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 42

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 356

Randall County: 235

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 357

Cimarron County: 116

Texas County: 3,273

There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 335

Cimarron: 107

Texas County: 3,125

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 19

There are 7,033 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,688

Quay County: 395

Roosevelt County: 1,741

Union County: 209

There have been 116 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 58

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 43

Union County: 7

