Law experts share how employers can require workers to receive vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Now that vaccine distribution is ramping up, the question of whether employers can require workers to get it remains.
Essentially, the answer is yes.
Under federal law, employers are required to provide employees with a safe working environment.
When the pandemic began, this meant doing what they could to prevent employees from contracting the virus like providing PPE or even allowing employees to work from home.
Now that the vaccine has rolled out, it means employers can require employees to get vaccinated to continue ensuring a safe workplace.
There is also no law at the state level that would prohibit this. In addition to these existing laws, the federal government’s equal employment opportunity commission put out guidance supporting mandatory vaccination.
Their reason is it prevents employees from being a threat to the health or safety of other employees.
But, there are a couple of exceptions.
“One of those is if the employee has a medical condition and there are people who have had terrible reactions to vaccinations in the past. And of course, if a person has a sincerely held religious belief,” said Employment Law Attorney, Vicki H. Wilmarth
She adds that this does not include anti-vaxxers because that is a social or political belief.
“In that case the political belief of being an anti-vaxxer would not prevent an employee of possibly losing their job,” said Wilmarth
She adds that employers can try to come up with a resolution to keep but can isolate the employee to not put others at risk.
However, if no solution is found, they will either have to get the vaccine or find another job.
Who will require it, may also depend on the industry they manage.
Schools for example, often require employees to have certain vaccines to work around children.
AISD, along with being a school district also happens to be the biggest employer in Amarillo according to the Amarillo chamber of commerce.
In a statement, April M. Brownlee from their communications department said;
“Since it was approved under an emergency use authorization (EUA), we will not require students or staff to take the vaccine. We encourage any staff member who meets the criteria and wants the vaccine to take it, but that is completely their personal choice at this time.”
Meanwhile Wilmarth said she has received inquiries from local businesses about mandating the vaccine.
Some businesses that are not planning to mandate it are instead looking into providing a bonus to encourage employees to get it.
However, she adds those who fall under the legal exceptions cannot be punished for not getting it and employers are also looking at ways to work with those certain employees.
“And it depends on what happens over the year or so with the pandemic. If we don’t get the pandemic under control quickly, then I think you are going to see employers getting more and more anxious about mandating vaccinations,” said Wilmarth.
Although the vaccine is free at the moment, if that changes and the employee requires it, they will have to pay for employees to receive it.
And in terms of a timeline, a mandate like this will probably not be enforced until the vaccine is available to everyone.
