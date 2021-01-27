’I feel blessed to help’: Travel nurse heads to Florida for 5th assignment during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo travel nurse is urging the community to continue exercising caution as the pandemic continues.
Before Ashley Kennedy leaves for her fifth assignment, she shares a little of what she has experienced since April.
“I feel like God called me out,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy can’t help but get emotional while talking about her time as a travel nurse during the pandemic.
She’s been on the front lines in several states.
“I went to the New York and New Jersey area when it was at its peak so, that was definitely interesting,” said Kennedy. “Then I did a small assignment here in Texas about two hours away in Matador. Then I went to Montana for six weeks, and Nebraska for six weeks and now I’m headed to Florida for about eight weeks.”
As she gets ready to leave Wednesday morning, she says she’s looking forward to her next assignment in Florida.
“Every facility I’ve gone to, at least 80 to 90 percent, of their staff is out due to illness or family illness due to COVID,” she said. “Every place I’ve been has been made up of mostly nurses who come from all over the United States.”
At every place, she’s experienced a lot of deaths.
“I put my faith in God, that was the number one thing,” she said. “Some days, you don’t want to do it and some days you go and say ‘I have to go because I’m the only person who’s there for that person,’ and you have to go and do what you have to do to try to save lives.”
The support of her family in Amarillo keeps her going, and she thankfully hasn’t caught COVID-19.
While things are starting to look up, she encourages you to not let your guard down.
“Just be aware and take the proper precautions, because we’re still in the pandemic,” said Kennedy. “Something as simple as wearing a mask can help greatly in preventing the spread and keeping everyone safe.”
