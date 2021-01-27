Dirt work already begins on possible Amarillo Amazon warehouse property

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council votes on their final offer for an Amazon warehouse.
The council approved to cut company property taxes by 50 percent for 5 years, giving $2.5 million to meet goals like creating 500 jobs and spending $13.5 million to pay workers every year.
Plans for an Amazon warehouse in Amarillo are in their final steps before Amazon makes it’s final decision.
The dirt work on the property is being done and has been in the works for about two weeks now.
Potter County will be considering the plans on February 8.
“We got a couple of steps left. The County will consider the tax abatement on February 8, at the same level that the city did, five years for 50 percent and then step number seven is Amazon makes the decision to come to Amarillo. So, we’re getting close,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
There’s a lot of equipment on site and many people are already working.
According the Amarillo EDC, they say they believe the dirt work should be done by February 28, and we should know Amazon’s final decision by mid-February.
“That’s what Jesica Breaux, who is the Amazon economic development manager for Texas. She said that yesterday on the City Council call is that they would like to have this open if they choose to come to Amarillo, they would like to have this open for the Christmas season which you know, typically starts early October. So, they would really like to be open the last part of third quarter or the early part of the fourth quarter of this year,” said Carter.
Amazon released a statement to us regarding the plans.
“Amazon is constantly exploring new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American fulfillment network to address customers’ needs, however, the company is not commenting on any operation plans in Amarillo at this time,” said Daniel Martin, operations PR manager for Amazon.
The main contractor company currently working on the property is out of Phoenix.
“It’s going to be a quick process if they choose to come to Amarillo,” said Carter.
