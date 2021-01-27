COVID-19 hospitalizations in Amarillo decreasing as community continues to vaccinate, wear masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hospitals in Amarillo are looking toward a “good future” as area health experts believe vaccinations, masking precautions and a high number of recoveries are likely contributing to a decrease in positive cases.
In October, area hospitals saw a spike in patients hospitalized with Coronavirus.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Baptist Saint Anthony’s Hospital are now caring for the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 they’ve had since the first of October.
“I do feel like we have a good future ahead of us,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA.
Lamanteer said BSA is currently caring for 64 COVID-19 patients, and 28 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. NWTH is caring for 51 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, 22 of whom are in the ICU.
Area health experts stressed the importance of continued safety measures, despite the decrease in cases and hospitalizations. In a news conference today, they encouraged continued masking and vaccinations, especially considering the rise of COVID-19 variants throughout the country.
“Our vaccinations are starting to have an impact,” said Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC. “These variants are more contagious...it’s really a race against time.”
The vaccination clinic ran by the Amarillo Public Health Department has administered over 27,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
During the news conference, Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton released some data related to the city’s vaccinations.
Stoughton said 83.3% of vaccinations were given to residents of Potter and Randall Counties. This means the remaining 16% of vaccinations were given to residents of other counties.
Nearly 54% of the vaccinations have been given to women, and 45% have been given to men.
The data on race shows 85.7% of recipients identified as white; 2.7% as black; 4.2% as Asian; 15.8% as Hispanic; and 3.7% as other.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said citizenship or immigration status should not be a deterrent to any potential recipients, as no one visiting the clinic will be asked to prove citizenship status.
“You do not have to be a citizen to get a vaccine,” said Mayor Nelson. “If you’re here living in our city, your health is important to us and we want you to be safe.”
The city health department continues to operate a free testing clinic. To be referred to the clinic, call (806) 378-6300.
