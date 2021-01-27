Cold As Ice Run benefitting The Bridge happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You still have time to register for this year’s Cold As Ice Run benefitting The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Bridge allows law enforcement, child protection professionals, prosecutors and mental health communities to work together to assist victims of child abuse and sexual assault.
The organizer of this year’s run, Owner of Get Fit Amarillo Karen Roberts, says it’s a cause close to her heart.
“I just think seeing what The Bridge does and how they help those kiddos find a path to healing and justice, it’s important,” said Roberts. “I wish we didn’t have to have it.”
The run will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Get Fit Amarillo at 8:30 a.m.
The deadline to register for the event is Thursday, Jan. 28 at Midnight.
