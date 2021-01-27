City Council approves offer to cut Amazon warehouse property taxes by half for 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amazon has the option to accept or reject Amarillo’s economic incentives after the City Council voted on the final offer.
The offer would cut the company’s property taxes by half for five years and give it $2.5 million to meet goals like creating 500 jobs.
Amazon will have to spend $13.5 million to pay the workers every year.
Council member Elaine Hays was the only one to vote no, saying Amazon had violated free speech standards by taking social media company Parler off its services.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the company hope to open the warehouse in northeast Amarillo before its busy Christmas season.
While Amazon has not made a final decision, earth-moving equipment is all over the 110 acres site of the future one million square foot warehouse.
