Christy Dyer confirmed as Randall County judge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioners Court confirmed Christy Dyer as the new judge in Randall County yesterday.
Dyer will serve for the remainder of the term after Judge Ernie Houdashell passed away last year, which ends after the elections in 2022.
She has served as commissioner since 2013.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said Dyer has lived in Randall County for 25 years. She was recently re-elected to the commissioner’s court seat for Precinct 1.
“I look forward to serving our community together,” wrote Mayor Nelson in a Facebook post.
Dyer’s election website said she was a licensed stockbroker until 1990 when she decided to focus on running the family business, Dyer’s Bar-B-Que in Amarillo.
She served on the L.S.I.O.T. Board of Directors from 1998 to 2004. The nonprofit corporation acts as a Property Owners Association for Lake Tanglewood.
