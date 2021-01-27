Amarillo convalescent plasma donors needed to help curb nationwide shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the beginning of the pandemic, surrounding cities came to Amarillo’s aid, providing convalescent plasma in a time of need.
Now, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is trying to give back.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is part of a larger system, the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Existing within that system are 16 different blood centers across three states.
“Coffee Memorial Blood Center is a part of a larger system through Oklahoma Blood Institute based in Oklahoma City,” explained Emily Bell, events manager at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “It’s our turn to give back right now and collect this convalescent plasma.”
When Amarillo faced high COVID-19 case numbers, without many prior recoveries to get the plasma from, other cities stepped in to help.
“There was a call for it...to administer it to patients here but there hadn’t been enough cases locally of people who had had COVID and recovered and could help someone else, someone fighting from sever symptoms of COVID,” said Bell. “So we relied on outside neighboring markets and donors within our larger system of Oklahoma Blood Institute to donate CCP and help.”
Now, larger cities such as Oklahoma City are seeing a shortage.
While the blood center has sufficient amounts of plasma to meet the needs of Panhandle communities, they are still in a state of emergency, asking for donations so they can help those who helped Amarillo.
“Now we’re at a place where a lot of people have had it locally and have recovered and have been symptom free for 14 days or longer and can donate convalescent plasma and we can help some of the larger cities,” said Bell. “There is always an ongoing need.”
A possible explanation for the lack of plasma donations is that those vaccinated cannot donate convalescent plasma.
If someone has recovered from COVID-19, no plasma can be taken from them if they have received the first or second shot. This is per Federal Drug Administration guidelines.
However, those vaccinated can still donate other blood products.
To make up for their consistent need of blood donations, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting mobile clinic with local partners.
This Saturday they will partner with Gracie’s Project at Pet Smart. Gracie’s Project is a first time sponsor.
Any local business can sponsor a blood drive with Coffee memorial Blood Center through their website.
Appointments to donate convalescent plasma or other blood products can also be made though their portal.
