WTAMU getting $3.5 million upgrade for Natural Sciences Building

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is upgrading its teaching labs and research spaces in its natural sciences building through a $3.5 million project.
The upgrade will be for geology, biology and environmental science programs in the Life, Earth and Environmental Science Department.
They will also be building a collaborative teaching classroom for the chemistry and biology majors.
“So, we’re going to make some really exciting changes, we’re going to be renovating most of our lab spaces on the third floor and many of them on the second floor. All of these things are going to be really key to making, giving the students a better environment in which to work, cutting edge facilities, better equipment. It’s really a, I think it’s going to make a really big impact on students’ success and development,” said David Sissom, head of the department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences at WTAMU.
The department will also receive new equipment and a new roof.
They will work on this project in various stages so in-person classes and lab work can continue.
“It’s going to be very instrumental in giving those students that better atmosphere. We’re also going to be putting in the smart technology. So, we’re going to have projectors in the room with new screens, all of that so that we can use PowerPoint and other kinds of video to enhance the lab experiences,” said Sissom.
Other infrastructure needs include upgrades to the plumbing and fire-sprinkler systems, electrical, HVAC and they will also install a backup generator system.
“Even though it’s a really nice building it still is getting old. And we really need to update and upgrade our lab facilities, put in more in the cutting edge so, that it gives our students a better chance at having the experiences that’s going to be necessary for getting them good jobs and making sure that they make an easy transition to the work place,” said Sissom.
This renovation has been planned since August of 2018 but getting started was delayed due to the pandemic.
Construction begins February 9, with plans to have everything finished by this August.
