WTAMU getting $3.5 million upgrade for Natural Sciences Building

“So, we’re going to make some really exciting changes, we’re going to be renovating most of our lab spaces on the third floor and many of them on the second floor. All of these things are going to be really key to making, giving the students a better environment in which to work, cutting edge facilities, better equipment. It’s really a, I think it’s going to make a really big impact on students’ success and development,” said David Sissom, head of the department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences at WTAMU.