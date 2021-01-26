TTUHSC begins second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center began providing second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.
The vaccinations are available to those who received their first dose at TTUHSC at least 28 days prior.
To be vaccinated, individuals must bring the vaccination card they received after their first dose.
TTUHSC representatives said no first doses of the vaccine are available at this time.
Members of the public who received their first dose at TTUHSC Jerry H Hodge School of Pharmacy are asked to get their second dose at the same location during the following dates and times:
TTHUSC Jerry H Hodge School of Pharmacy Student Lounge
Tuesday, Jan. 26: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 27. : 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 3: noon to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 4: noon to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb 5: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, Feb 8: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.