State health officials report 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 4:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 11 new cases in Curry County and one in Roosevelt County.

The report also shows the death of a man in his 70′s from Roosevelt County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,171.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 170,296 COVID-19 cases.

561 people in New Mexico are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

96,659 people in the state have recovered.

There are 7,033 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,688

Quay County: 395

Roosevelt County: 1,741

Union County: 209

There have been 116 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 58

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 43

Union County: 7

There are 46,355 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,554

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,620

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,308

Randall County: 15,572

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,586 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,418

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,670

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,757

Randall County: 13,646

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 992 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 61

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 42

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 356

Randall County: 235

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 357

Cimarron County: 116

Texas County: 3,273

There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 335

Cimarron: 107

Texas County: 3,125

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 19

