Possible Wintry Weather Ahead

As we head into our Tuesday morning, snow is possible across parts of the area, mainly the north to northwest. Snow showers will work their way through this morning, before giving us a short break in the midday hours, then possibly returning this evening. Whether or not we see any snow, we’ll still see cooler temperatures across the area, with highs being down in the 40′s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will start to trend upwards as we head towards the weekend where we’ll remain mostly dry and be up in the 50s and 60s.