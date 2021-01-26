Pampa police arrest suspect after assault, chase through the city

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa police have arrested one person after a chase through the city this afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Christine Street and East Virginia Avenue for an assault. The caller stated the suspect was threatening to harm himself.
Police say the suspect in the assault, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Holt, drove away from the area when officers arrived.
Officers tried to stop the car, and a chase began.
As a precautionary measure, Pampa ISD campuses were placed on a lock-out.
Police say Holt jumped out of the car and began running toward the Best Western on North Charles when police took him into custody. He was booked into the Gray County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
The victim of the assault was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.