Pampa man dies after hit-and-run on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man lying in the road was killed after a vehicle struck him Monday.
A police officer spotted the man in the roadway about 11:17 p.m. near East Amarillo Boulevard and Mirror Street, but could not get to him before he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle left the scene of the accident.
The man was identified as 43-year-old Phillip James Messler, of Pampa. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police said the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
