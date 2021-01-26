Interfaith Hunger Project moves to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle’s Interfaith Hunger Project has relocated.
The food giveaway will now take place at 1900 North Spring Street in Amarillo.
The new location is one block south of St. Laurence Catholic Church in the former Holy Cross gym.
The Interfaith Hunger Project is open to the public Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The Interfaith Hunger Project is open to Hunger Project Clients on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
To receive food, please bring a state issued photo ID.
For more information, call (806) 376-4571.
