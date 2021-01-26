Hereford reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported six new cases of the virus today.
Hereford also reported an additional death in the county due to COVID-19.
There are now 2,554 total confirmed cases in Deaf Smith County.
2,418 people have recovered and 61 have died.
There are 46,182 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 77
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 175
Castro County: 589
Childress County: 1,183
Collingsworth County: 152
Cottle County: 108
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,554
Donley County: 132
Gray County: 1,614
Hall County: 193
Hansford County: 293
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 338
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 215
Moore County: 1,831
Motley County: 29
Ochiltree County: 825
Oldham County: 77
Parmer County: 787
Potter County: 16,237
Randall County: 15,476
Roberts County: 44
Sherman County: 101
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 399
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,327 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 88
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 233
Castro County: 708
Childress County: 1,090
Collingsworth County: 164
Cottle County: 140
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,418
Donley County: 213
Gray County: 1,653
Hall County: 173
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 487
Hemphill County: 297
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 179
Motley County: 51
Moore County: 1,915
Ochiltree County: 781
Oldham County: 96
Parmer County: 978
Potter County: 14,682
Randall County: 13,479
Roberts County: 34
Sherman County: 100
Swisher County: 555
Wheeler County: 363
There have also been 989 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 10
Castro County: 15
Childress County: 7
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 61
Donley County: 7
Gray County: 41
Hall County: 9
Hansford County: 13
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 49
Lipscomb County: 7
Ochiltree County: 17
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 51
Motley County: 5
Parmer County: 32
Potter County: 355
Randall County: 234
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 6
Swisher County: 13
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 357
Cimarron County: 116
Texas County: 3,273
There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 335
Cimarron: 107
Texas County: 3,125
There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 4
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 19
There are 7,021 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,677
Quay County: 395
Roosevelt County: 1,740
Union County: 209
There have been 115 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 58
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 42
Union County: 7
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.